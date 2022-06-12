Zacks Investment Management Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,630 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $5,023,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.64.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $393.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $186.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $416.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.