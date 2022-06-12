Zacks Investment Management Has $3.83 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Zacks Investment Management cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $974,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.33.

Shares of IDXX opened at $345.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.66 and a 12 month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

