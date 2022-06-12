Zacks Investment Management Increases Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $1,600,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 919,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,208,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $141.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.86. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.84.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.