Zacks Investment Management Purchases 107 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after buying an additional 85,857 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 182.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $816,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $149.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.99 and a 200-day moving average of $193.24. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 0.98. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.50.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

