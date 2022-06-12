Zacks Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,485 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.18% of Apollo Medical worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Apollo Medical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $2,812,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 18,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMEH. TheStreet lowered Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $35.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.56. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $263.26 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 8.71%.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

