Zacks Investment Management Sells 3,508 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.10% of Organon & Co. worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE OGN opened at $35.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

