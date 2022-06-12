Zacks Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of AGCO worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AGCO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of AGCO by 599.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,215 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AGCO by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,564,000 after purchasing an additional 563,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $150.28.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.30.

AGCO Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.