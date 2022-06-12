Zcash Trading Down 10.8% This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and $153.41 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $80.03 or 0.00298749 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00066939 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00056927 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004690 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 14,592,250 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcash is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

