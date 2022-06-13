10,582 Shares in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Bought by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,089,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 306,502 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 528,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 323,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 62,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 18.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 49,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAQ opened at $9.91 on Monday. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

