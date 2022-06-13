112,015 Shares in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Vy Global Growth by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,496,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 36,402 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 311.1% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 883,589 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 502,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 243,250 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 377,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VYGG remained flat at $$9.90 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,032. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Vy Global Growth has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of -0.18.

Vy Global Growth ( NYSE:VYGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

