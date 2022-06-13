1,269 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $161.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.06. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.67 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

