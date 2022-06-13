1,328 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.93.

SPG stock opened at $101.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.32. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.22 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

