1,600 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

NYSE CAT opened at $215.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

