1,661 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Bought by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 62.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,291 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 474.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,751,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,033,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,149,000 after purchasing an additional 779,598 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 645,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,579,000 after purchasing an additional 385,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,956,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $60.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

