185,371 Shares in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Bought by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 185,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $252,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRBN traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,225. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94.

