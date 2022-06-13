20,000 Shares in ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Purchased by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth I in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ScION Tech Growth I by 16.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ScION Tech Growth I by 12.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000.

NASDAQ SCOA opened at $9.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. ScION Tech Growth I has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

