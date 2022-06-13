2,158,100 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,158,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,941,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,192,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,357 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after purchasing an additional 903,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,919.8% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 898,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 868,627 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.13. 3,384,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.