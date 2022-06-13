2,167 Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Bought by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,167 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,460,000 after buying an additional 2,624,538 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,943 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,615 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,078,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,832,000 after purchasing an additional 75,731 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,880,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,860,000 after purchasing an additional 339,200 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BNS opened at $64.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.35. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.74.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

