2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered shares of 2U from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.40.

2U stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.22. 2U has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 2U will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in 2U by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in 2U by 8.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in 2U by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in 2U by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in 2U by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

