4,507 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by Aspireon Wealth Advisors

Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.6% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,461,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $11.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $595.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,059. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $654.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $665.48. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $526.90 and a 12 month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.58.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

