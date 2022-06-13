5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

FEAM opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other 5E Advanced Materials news, major shareholder Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $12,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,092,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,340,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

