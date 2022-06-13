73,000 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Acquired by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,173.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.17. The stock had a trading volume of 122,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,425. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $85.52 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.16.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

