9,322 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Bought by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $383,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 36,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BAM stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.93. 49,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,277. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.38. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.31.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.
Several research firms recently commented on BAM. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.
In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831 in the last 90 days.
About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
