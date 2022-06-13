Abbot Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,841,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $7.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.31. 23,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,274. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $201.98 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.03 and a 200 day moving average of $232.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

