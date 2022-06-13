Abbot Financial Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,420,000 after purchasing an additional 142,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,229,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $7.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.60. 17,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,512. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.14 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.04 and a 200 day moving average of $278.79.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

