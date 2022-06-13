Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $644,000 Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 375,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNNT stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.69. 2,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,101. The firm has a market cap of $442.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.68. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 88.94% and a return on equity of 6.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

