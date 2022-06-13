Abbot Financial Management Inc. Invests $281,000 in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,653 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

In related news, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.27. 1,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,366. The company has a market capitalization of $587.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.48 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

