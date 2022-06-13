Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,045 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,588 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,920,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,826,000 after acquiring an additional 765,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 197,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,300,959. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

