Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 175 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,345 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,477 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Boeing by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded down $9.27 on Monday, reaching $117.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,876,610. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $252.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.09.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.37.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

