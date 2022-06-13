AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $143.20 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.27. The company has a market cap of $253.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

