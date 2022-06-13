Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 205.5% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 623.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter.

IAF traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,029. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%.

About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

