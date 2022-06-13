Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.11

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 1818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.48%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.