Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.30). 2,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 53,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.31).

The firm has a market capitalization of £136.53 million and a P/E ratio of -11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.32.

Access Intelligence Company Profile (LON:ACC)

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service products to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations. The company's Vuelio, which provides monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools for politics, editorial and social media.

