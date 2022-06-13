Acute Angle Cloud Hits Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,765.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,229.55 or 0.05173590 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00022699 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00180618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.70 or 0.00592040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.72 or 0.00554223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00061217 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

