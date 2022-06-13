Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $15,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 50,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

KKR stock traded down $3.72 on Monday, reaching $47.33. 31,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $61.84.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

