Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,365,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,316,576,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,285 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $6.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.92. 14,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,778. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.