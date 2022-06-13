Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $223.00 to $232.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $6.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,083,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.