Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.41. 118,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,477,349. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.74. The company has a market capitalization of $144.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

