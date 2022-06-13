Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $11.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,982,115. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.70. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Barclays decreased their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.37.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

