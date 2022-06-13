Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $10.65 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $162,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after buying an additional 617,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 988,931 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,878,000 after buying an additional 289,298 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.81.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.65. The stock had a trading volume of 79,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,746. The company has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.07 and a 200 day moving average of $215.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $145.51 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

