Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 2,155 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
DHR stock traded down $6.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.26. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.
In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.
Danaher Profile (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.