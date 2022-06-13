Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Raises Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock traded down $18.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,995. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.19.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

