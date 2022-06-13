Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 313 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 1.5% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $23.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $625.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,675. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $621.34 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $703.11 and its 200-day moving average is $731.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $854.31.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

