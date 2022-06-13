Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,855 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Adobe were worth $311,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 36,774 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after buying an additional 24,355 shares in the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 26,020 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,246 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $390,844,000 after buying an additional 42,585 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $14.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $379.31. The company had a trading volume of 47,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,179. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $370.27 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $179.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.64.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

