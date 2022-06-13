Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,041 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $568.64.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $393.84 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.27 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $186.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $416.09 and its 200-day moving average is $481.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

