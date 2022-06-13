Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,855 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Adobe were worth $311,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $14.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $379.31. The company had a trading volume of 47,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,179. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $370.27 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $179.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus decreased their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.64.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

