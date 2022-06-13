Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $550.00 at Cowen

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $568.64.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $393.84 on Thursday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $370.27 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $186.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.52.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.