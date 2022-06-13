Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE:AAP opened at $179.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $172.86 and a one year high of $244.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAP. UBS Group reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.94.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.