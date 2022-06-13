Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,159 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.52% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $148,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,531. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.67 and a 200 day moving average of $116.70. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.28 and a 12 month high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 9.75%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total transaction of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,167,265 shares in the company, valued at $693,508,949.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,926 shares of company stock worth $36,580,167. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.75.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.