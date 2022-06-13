AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Short Interest Update

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, an increase of 304.5% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in AF Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AF Acquisition by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in AF Acquisition by 78.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AF Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:AFAQ opened at $9.76 on Monday. AF Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

AF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.